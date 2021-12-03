TSX futures flat as Omicron dents sentiment propped by stronger crude

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Friday, as buoyant sentiment owed to stronger oil prices was countered by concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant threatening global recovery.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Investors also await the employment data for November, which is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 1.45% higher at 20,762.03 on Thursday, after posting its lowest close since Oct. 12 the day before.

The benchmark equity index was on track for its third straight weekly loss as sentiment was dented by fears around the possibility of more COVID-linked activity curbs.

Oil prices climbed after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies said they could review production hike policy at short notice if oil demand collapsed due to a rising number of lockdowns.

Dow e-minis were down 44 points, or 0.13%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.15% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.14%.

TOP STORIES

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) sounded a cautious note about next year's outlook due to inflation and the end of stimulus measures after better-than-expected earnings, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) missed estimates due to higher expenses and loan-loss provisions. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO): CIBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating

TCP Energy Corp (TRP.TO): JP Morgan raises target price to C$68 from C$67

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO): RBC raises target price to C$104 from C$91

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1771.4; +0.56%

US crude : $68.08; +2.36%

Brent crude : $71.32; +2.38%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Nov : Expected 550,000; Prior 531,000

0830 Private payrolls for Nov : Expected 530,000; Prior 604,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Nov : Expected 45,000; Prior 60,000

0830 Government payrolls for Nov : Prior -73,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Nov : Expected 4.5%; Prior 4.6%

0830 Average earnings mm for Nov : Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Average earnings yy for Nov : Expected 5.0%; Prior 4.9%

0830 Average workweek hours for Nov : Expected 34.7 hrs; Prior 34.7 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Nov : Prior 61.6%

0830 U6 underemployment for Nov : Prior 8.3%

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Nov : Prior 56.5

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Nov : Prior 57.0

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Oct : Prior 0.8%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Oct : Prior -0.5%

1000 Factory orders mm for Oct : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.2%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Oct : Prior 0.5%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Oct : Prior 0.6%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Oct : Prior 0.7%

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Nov : Expected 65.0; Prior 66.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Nov : Prior 69.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Nov : Prior 51.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Nov : Prior 69.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Nov : Prior 82.9

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

($1= C$1.28)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

