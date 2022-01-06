TSX futures flat as weaker bullion offsets crude gains

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were little changed on Thursday, as gains in oil prices were offset by weaker bullion, with hawkish signals from the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting keeping sentiment in check.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices slipped on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields edged higher after the Federal Reserve signaled the possibility of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal.

Data for Canada's November trade balance is due at 08:30 a.m. ET, while reserve assets data for December is due at 08:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.9% lower at 21,039.66 on Wednesday, its lowest closing level since Dec. 21.

Dow e-minis were up 59 points, or 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 75 points, or 0.48%.

TOP STORIES

TC Energy's (TRP.TO) 590,000-barrels-per-day Keystone oil pipeline resumed operations on Wednesday, the company said, after it was shut the previous evening for unplanned maintenance as parts of western Canada grappled with frigid winter weather. read more

Canadian asset management firm IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO) said its subsidiary Mackenzie Financial Corp will acquire Power Corporation of Canada's (POW.TO) 13.9% stake in China Asset Management Co in a C$1.15 billion ($900.55 million) cash deal. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO): RBC cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Metro Inc (MRU.TO): TD Securities raises target price to C$72 from C$70

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO): Credit Suisse raises target price to C$45 from C$42

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1797.9; -1.49%

US crude : $78.99; +1.48%

Brent crude : $81.88; +1.32%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Challenger layoffs for Dec : Prior 14,875

0830 International trade for Nov : Expected -$77.1 bln; Prior -$67.1 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Nov : Prior -97.78 bln

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 197,000; Prior 198,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 199,250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.688 mln; Prior 1.716 mln

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Nov : Prior 2.0%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Nov : Prior 2.5%

1000 Factory orders mm for Nov : Expected 15%; Prior 1.0%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Nov : Prior 0.8%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Nov : Prior -0.1%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Nov : Prior 1.6%

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Dec : Expected 66.9; Prior 69.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Dec : Expected 71; Prior 74.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec : Prior 56.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec : Prior 69.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Dec : Prior 82.3

($1= C$1.28)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

