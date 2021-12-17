TSX futures gain on strong gold prices

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday on higher gold prices, although gains were limited by concerns around surging Omicron cases around the world.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold climbed and was poised for its best week since mid-November, as the dollar weakened and focus returned to inflationary risks following moves by global central banks to withdraw pandemic-era stimulus.

On the other hand, oil prices dipped on Friday and was on track for weekly losses, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.14% lower at 20,739.78 on Thursday.

The rapid spread of Omicron coronavirus cases in the U.S. has forced some companies to pause plans to get workers back into office, while the number of cases in countries including Denmark, South Africa and Britain, has been doubling every two days. read more

Dow e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis were down 13.5 points, or 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 117 points, or 0.74%.

TOP STORIES

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) on Thursday agreed to sell its Tucker thermal assets in northeastern Alberta for C$800 million ($626.13 million), as the Canadian oil and gas producer looks to shed assets to repay debt. read more

Publication of the Canadian dollar offered rate (CDOR), Canada's primary interest rate benchmark, should end after June 2024, the working group helping to transition Canadian financial markets to risk-free benchmark interest rates said on Thursday. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Altagas Ltd (ALA.TO): JP Morgan raises target price to C$31 from C$30

Boyd Group Services Inc (BYD.TO): CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ.TO): Scotiabank initiates coverage with "sector perform" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1810.1; +0.7%

US crude : $71.9; -1.71%

Brent crude : $73.76; -1.68%

($1= C$1.28)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

