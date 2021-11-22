TSX futures rise as oil prices recover

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's oil-heavy main stock index rose on Monday as crude prices steadied after a slump, although a COVID-19 surge in Europe and supply disruptions due to floods in British Columbia kept sentiment in check.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

After ending 0.4% lower on Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was seen breaking a three-day losing streak.

Oil prices cut nearly all session losses on Monday but remained under pressure from rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and a potential release of Japanese oil reserves.

The new wave of infections forced Austria to become the first Western country to re-impose a lockdown and neighboring Germany to warn it may have to follow suit. read more

In Canada, landslides prompted the closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline and cut two critical east-west rail lines owned by Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) and Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) that lead to the country's busiest port of Vancouver, impeding the supply of fuel and goods. read more

CP said work to repair damaged infrastructure would continue non-stop and service should be restored in the middle of next week.

Dow e-minis were up 165 points, or 0.46%, at 17:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.5 points, or 0.31% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 69.75 points, or 0.42%.

TOP STORIES

Searchers located three bodies swept away by landslides in British Columbia, officials said on Saturday, after record rainfall that paralyzed parts of the province. read more

Canadians crossing into the United States for fuel and other essential supplies will be exempt from having to show a negative COVID-19 test result on their return, as Ottawa seeks to help flood-hit residents in British Columbia, a federal official said on Sunday. read more

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,841.6; -0.5%

US crude : $76.0; -0.05.%

Brent crude : $78.85; -0.06%

($1= C$1.263)

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

