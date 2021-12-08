TSX futures rise on strong gold prices; BoC rate decision awaited

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as gold prices jumped to one-week high, while investors awaited Bank of Canada's interest rate decision due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices surged as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields slipped, with the bullion's safe-haven appeal also buoyed by tensions surrounding Ukraine.

Monetary policy decision from the Bank of Canada is due at 10:00 a.m. ET and the central bank is expected to hold its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 1.45% higher at 21,162.65 on Tuesday, its highest closing level since Nov. 25.

Dow e-minis were up 118 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 58.5 points, or 0.36%.

TOP STORIES

For three straight years, Alberta's government granted Canada's most emissions-intense oil sands facility reductions in payments that polluters are required to make for generating higher emissions than most of the industry, a government document shows. read more

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) forecast slightly higher capital expenditure next year, as the Canadian energy company bets on a sustained recovery in energy prices with crude climbing over $70 a barrel. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO): Eight Capital initiates coverage with "buy" rating

Dye & Durham Ltd (DND.TO): CIBC raises target price to C$50 from C$46

Mainstreet Equity Corp (MEQ.TO): Acumen Capital raises target price to C$135 from C$126

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1788; +0.4%

US crude : $72.33; +0.4%

Brent crude : $75.82; +0.5%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Expected 10.369 mln; Prior 10.438 mln

1100 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for Dec: Prior 53.61

($1= C$1.26)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

