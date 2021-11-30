TSX futures slide on vaccine efficacy concerns; oil prices drag

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday tumbled as doubts arose about how effective current COVID-19 vaccines were against the Omicron variant, with sliding oil prices further denting risk appetite.

Warnings from U.S. drugmakers Moderna (MRNA.O) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) that their COVID-19 vaccines and antibody cocktails could be less effective against the new coronavirus variant intensified selling pressure in global financial markets. read more

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.0% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Ottawa Public Health said late on Monday that two more cases of Omicron were detected in Ottawa, bringing Canada's total number of cases to five. read more

Oil prices also slid on the news, looking to pressure Canadian energy stocks after open, while gold prices jumped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.1% higher on Monday.

Dow e-minis were down 398 points, or 1.13%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 44.25 points, or 0.95%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 95.5 points, or 0.58%.

TOP STORIES

The Bank of Canada will work with indigenous groups to understand the wounds caused by decades of discrimination and determine how reconciliation can create a more inclusive and prosperous economy for all, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday. read more

Government officials in British Columbia on Monday extended restrictions on the use of fuel by residents, saying it was needed for emergency vehicles as the region recovers from devastating floods. read more

Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU.O) on Monday followed through on its threat to sue Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) over the "copycat products" in the exercise bike company's new clothing line. read more

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,793.7; +0.6%

US crude : $67.97; -2.89%

Brent crude : $71.09; -3.2%

($1 = 1.2769 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

