TSX futures slip on downbeat global mood as treasury yields rise

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking global markets, as a spike in U.S. Treasury yields fueled concerns about the prospect of higher interest rates.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Global equities fell on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields reached a new two-year high, while a strong signal from the Federal Reserve last week that it would tighten policy faster to tackle inflation, and then data showing a strong U.S. labour market, unnerved investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.06% higher at 21,084.45 on Friday, recording a weekly loss on the first week of the year.

Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.02%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.12%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 50 points, or 0.32%.

Oil prices were largely steady as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Information Services Corp (ISV.TO): CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO): Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO): Canaccord Genuity raises to "hold" from "sell"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1800.4; +0.17%

US crude : $78.76; +0.16%

Brent crude : $81.67; -0.1%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Dec: Prior 114.49

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Nov: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.2%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Nov: Prior 2.2%

($1= C$1.26)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

