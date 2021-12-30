TSX futures up on easing Omicron fears

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher in thin trading on Thursday, as easing worries over the impact of the Omicron variant boosted sentiment, although weaker crude prices caped further gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Governments, despite coronavirus cases reaching record highs, are attempting to prevent economic damage by loosening isolation requirements rather than resorting to lockdowns, which boosted sentiment. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Studies have suggested Omicron is less deadly than some previous variants, but the number of people testing positive could overwhelm hospitals in some countries.

Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.5% higher at 21,344.65 on Wednesday, closing at a one-month high.

Dow e-minis were up 62 points, or 0.17%, at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44.75 points, or 0.27%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's bobsleigh team has placed 10 athletes and three staff members into COVID-19 protocols two days before a World Cup event in Sigulda, Latvia, Canadian media reported. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

K-BRO Linen Inc (KBL.TO): TD Securities cuts target price to C$49 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1803.3; -0.14%

US crude : $76.11; -0.59%

Brent crude : $78.76; -0.59%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.28)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.