TSX futures up as easing Omicron fears lift oil prices

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, tracking stronger crude prices as concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased, although gains were limited by weakness in bullion.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil rose by more than $1 a barrel to above $71, as hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant may cause mostly mild symptoms boosted riskier assets.

Meanwhile, gold inched lower, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its asset purchases at a faster pace.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.6% lower at 20,633.27 on Friday, recording its biggest weekly drop since January.

Dow e-minis were up 198 points, or 0.57% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.25 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 55.75 points, or 0.35%.

TOP STORIES

Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) said on Sunday it resumed operations in the crucial Kamloops-to-Vancouver corridor in the flood-hit province of British Columbia. read more

Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline will restart operations on Sunday, weeks after shutting down during a record-breaking rainstorm in British Columbia that washed out road and railways, Trans Mountain Corp [RIC:RIC:TMC.UL] said in a statement on Saturday. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO): RBC raises target price to C$154 from C$146

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO): CIBC cuts target price to C$37 from C$38.50

Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO): CIBC raises target price to C$42 from C$40

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1780.3; -0.15%

US crude : $68.18; +2.9%

Brent crude : $71.81; +2.8%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Nov: Prior 112.23

($1= C$1.28)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

