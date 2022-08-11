TSX set to extend gains as U.S. inflation data offers relief

A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index looked set to extend gains on Thursday, boosted by softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data and strong quarterly results from Canada Goose (GOOS.TO) on resilient luxury demand.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:35 a.m. ET. The Toronto stock index ended up 307.64 points, or 1.6%, at 19,885.94, its highest closing level in two months.

Canadian markets followed global peers higher after U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July compared with June, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut back on super-sized interest rate increases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Canada is expected to report its inflation figures next week. Markets now see a half-percentage-point interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada next month after it hiked in July by a full percentage point.

Early on Thursday, luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as affluent consumers remained undeterred by decades-high inflation. read more

Canada's largest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) slightly beat estimates for second-quarter core profit but saw earnings drop from a year earlier.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is considering a spinoff of its Petro-Canada gas station business, which could reap more than $8 billion. read more

However, Canadian antitrust rules and the need for the unit's steady profits could deter that move according to analysts and shareholders.

U.S. jobless claims data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Dow e-minis up 153 points, or 0.46%, at 7:37 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 41 points, or 0.31%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.