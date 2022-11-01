TSX tech issue resolved after complete trading halt















OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange(TSX) said its trading platforms were now running normally after about an hour of technical issues which led to the halt of all equities trading on Tuesday morning.

TSX-operator TMX Group posted a tweet about a connection issue with Canada's largest stock exchange at 10:12 local time (1412 GMT). Soon after, all trading was halted on TMX-run markets.

TMX said it experienced a technical issue that impacted client connectivity on its equities markets.

The issue was resolved and TSX's trading system status website showed all trading platforms and all related components were functioning normally at 11:20 local time.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











