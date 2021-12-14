Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 14

ANKARA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira , stood at 13.8520 against the dollar at 0454 GMT, slightly weaker from a close of 13.8310 on Monday. It has lost some 50% of its value versus the greenback this year.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 3.24% to 2,101.51 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and oil prices slipped on Tuesday as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant rattled investors who were already on edge ahead of a slew of central bank decisions this week, including a key Federal Reserve meeting. read more

LIRA

Turkey's lira crashed as much as 7% to a record near 15 to the dollar on Monday before whip-sawing back after the central bank intervened, gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic policy and prospects of another rate cut. read more

FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the United Arab Emirates to discuss bilateral ties and hold talks with Turkish businesspeople in Dubai, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Monday, as the regional rivals ramp up diplomacy to mend strained ties. read more

TRADE MINISTER

Trade Minister Mehmet Mus will attend the sixth round of the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia business forum un Baku. He will later participate in the signing ceremony of an accord between Turkish metal industrialists and Azeri industrialists, and hold a news conference.

OPPOSITION PARTIES

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), will attend an event on social support and later participate in an opening ceremony in Istanbul's Kadikoy district. (1000/1130 GMT)

Meral Aksener, chairwoman of the opposition Iyi Party, will attend a programme called "Human Rights and East Turkestan" in Ankara. (0800 GMT)

HOUSE SALES

Turkish Statistics Institute will announce house sales data for November. (0700 GMT)

PARLIAMENT

Parliament's main assembly will continue debating the 2022 budget. (0800 GMT)

EAST MED

The United States and Qatar have assured Turkey that Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Qatar Petroleum [RIC:RIC:QATPE.UL] will stay out of Turkey's continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, after the companies were given an energy exploration license by Cyprus in disputed waters. read more

ARMENIA NORMALISATION

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey and Armenia will mutually appoint special envoys to discuss steps to normalise ties, and added they will also restart charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. read more

BOSNIA

A vote by Serb lawmakers to start pulling their autonomous Serb Republic out of Bosnia's armed forces, judiciary, and tax system is "wrong, dangerous" and could threaten regional stability, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. read more

COVID-19

Turkey logged 18,796 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 171 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Compiled by Tuvan Gumrukcu

