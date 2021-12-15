Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 15

ANKARA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 14.4 against the dollar at 0417 GMT, trading flat when compared to its close on Tuesday. It has lost some 50% of its value versus the greenback this year.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 2.68% to 2,157.74 points on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets stood still on Wednesday as the world waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow. read more

ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will receive ambassadors of Libya and United Arab Emirates for letter of credence ceremony (1200 GMT). Erdogan will then host deputy head of Libya House of Representatives (1330 GMT).

LIRA

Turkey's lira crashed as much as 4% and hovered near its record near 15 to the dollar on Tuesday gripped by worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's risky new economic policy and prospects of another rate cut. read more

BUDGET DATA (TRBUD=ECI)

The Treasury will announce central government budget data for November (0800 GMT).

FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits the United Arab Emirates to discuss bilateral ties and hold talks with Turkish businesspeople in Dubai.

HOUSE SALES

Turkish house sales to foreigners jumped nearly 50% to a record level in November, data showed on Tuesday, bringing in billions of dollars in foreign exchange as a lira slump made purchases significantly cheaper for those buying with hard currency. read more

EXTRA BUDGET

The Turkish government is soon expected to present to parliament an additional budget for next year, two officials said, because a sharp lira selloff has strained the existing budget with pending wage hikes and other new expenditures. read more

COVID-19

Turkey logged 21,477 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 181 deaths from the virus in the same period.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index (.XU100), interbank lira trading , lira bond trading

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Tuvan Gumrukcu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.