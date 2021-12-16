Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 16
ISTANBUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 14.8090 against the dollar at 0405 GMT, trading flat when compared to its close on Wednesday. It has lost some 50% of its value versus the greenback this year.
The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose slightly to 2,162.26 points on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end bond-buying stimulus in March to set up three interest rate increases next year to tackle heated inflation. read more
CENTRAL BANK
Turkey's central bank will announce its policy rate decision at 1100 GMT. It is expected to cut rates again to 14%, even as the lira sinks to record lows and inflation soared to more than 20%. read more
RESERVES, FOREX HOLDINGS
Turkey's central bank will also release weekly data, including on net forex reserves and locals' forex holdings (1130 GMT).
COVID-19
Turkey logged 19,872 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 193 deaths from the virus in the same period.
