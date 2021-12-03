Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 3

ANKARA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira , stood at 13.75 versus the U.S. dollar at 0408 GMT, weaker than a close of 13.67 on Thursday. It lost some 46% of its value against the greenback this year.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 1.22% to 1,880.06 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks fell on Friday after Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation, while oil headed for a sixth consecutive weekly drop on Omicron and rate hike worries. read more

INFLATION DATA (TRCPIY=ECI)

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce inflation data for November (0700 GMT). Inflation is expected to climb to its 3-yr high at 20.7% annually according to a Reuters poll. read more

FITCH OUTLOOK

Ratings Agency Fitch revised Turkey's outlook to negative and affirmed its rating at BB-, according to a statement.

TURKEY BANKS

Turkish banks will support a "new economic model" based on low interest rates championed by President Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Banks Association Chairman Alpaslan Cakar said, in an interview with broadcaster Apara. read more

ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a public servant appointment ceremony and a charity award ceremony in Istanbul (1100-1630 GMT).

COVID-19

Turkey logged 21,747 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 192 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun

