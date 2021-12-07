Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 7
ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira , stood at 13.8325 versus the dollar at 0420 GMT, weaker than a close of 13.8090 on Monday. It has lost some 46% of its value against the greenback this year.
The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 0.89% to 1,927.39 points on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets gained after the central bank there eased monetary policy. read more
ERDOGAN VISIT TO QATAR
Doha and Ankara said on Monday they will sign dozens of deals during a visit to Qatar by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who also sought to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman there, according to two people familiar with the plan.
Such a direct meeting appeared unlikely this week, but could come soon, one of the sources said. It would be the first between the two leaders after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018. read more
BOND AUCTIONS
The Treasury will tap a five-year fixed coupon bond maturing on Sept. 2, 2026 and a seven-year floating rate note maturing on Sept. 13, 2028.
MAIN OPPOSITION
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition CHP, will chair a meeting of the party's central executive committee (0800 GMT).
MINIMUM WAGE
The minimum wage assessment commission will hold its second meeting to determine the minimum wage, in a meeting hosted by the Turk-Is labour confederation (1100 GMT).
AK PARTY
Deputy AK Party leader Numan Kurtulmus will hold a news conference with the deputy head of the New Azerbaijan Party (0800 GMT).
2022 BUDGET
Parliament's general assembly will debate the 2022 budgets of parliament itself, the energy ministry and the youth and sports ministry (0800 GMT).
TRANSPORT MINISTER
Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu will attend a ceremony to sign a collective bargaining agreement for technology sector workers (0800 GMT).
COVID-19
Turkey logged 20,033 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 187 deaths from the virus in the same period.
