Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 8

ISTANBUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira , stood at 13.5500 versus the dollar at 0420 GMT, weaker than a close of 13.4500 on Tuesday. It has lost some 45% of its value against the greenback this year.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 2.78% to 1,981.04 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares extended gains on Wednesday, continuing a global relief rally as markets found positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant, although overnight advances in oil prices began to peter out. read more

ERDOGAN SCHEDULE

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at a meeting with provincial Islamıc clerics (1100 GMT) and then will chair a cabinet meeting, after which he is expected to make a statement (1200 GMT).

KHASHOGGI KILLING SUSPECT

French police on Tuesday arrested a suspected member of the hit squad that killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as the man was about to board a flight from Paris to Riyadh, French law enforcement sources said. read more

DEFENCE INDUSTRIES

Ismail Demir, head of the Defence Industries' Directorate will attend a fair opening and the opening of a factory in Kocaeli (1100 GMT).

TRANSPORT MINISTER

Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu will attend a symposium (0630 GMT).

COVID-19

Turkey logged 22,687 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 198 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Writing by Daren Butler

