Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 9

ANKARA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira , stood at 13.6550 versus the U.S. dollar at 0432 GMT, from a close of 13.69 on Wednesday. It has lost some 45% of its value against the greenback this year.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 1.19 % to 2,004.55 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks rose in choppy trade on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed but increasing caution ahead of U.S. inflation data capped other risk assets such as oil and the Australian dollar. read more

ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with members of the Presidency Policy Committee in Ankara (1130 GMT).

PARLIAMENTARY GROUP MEETINGS

The main opposition CHP (1030 GMT), pro-Kurdish HDP (0945 GMT), nationalist MHP (0745 GMT), and opposition Iyi Party (0645 GMT) will hold their parliamentary group meetings.

ECONOMY

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turks should be patient and trust his government's new economic model, under which he has prioritised economic growth driven by low interest rates, as the lira fell 2% towards record lows. read more

ERDOGAN ON KAVALA, DEMIRTAS

President Tayyip Erdogan said he does not recognise European rulings seeking the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas and will abide by Turkish court rulings on them, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday. read more

KHASHOGGI SUSPECT'S ARREST

France on Wednesday released a Saudi national arrested at a Paris airport over suspected links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after officials concluded it was a case of mistaken identity. read more

ISTANBUL MAYOR

Istanbul's mayor said the municipality is working on a possible international bond to fund new infrastructure projects, a year after the Turkish city completed its first Eurobond issue. read more

U.S. ENVOY VISIT

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will depart on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt to discuss international support for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday. read more

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Turkey's medical equipment suppliers have seen the value of their unpaid government bills soar 50% in the last three months to 9 billion lira ($658 million) and the lira meltdown is piling further pressure on the import-reliant sector, its chief said. read more

COVID-19

Turkey logged 20,874 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 192 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Compiled by Tuvan Gumrukcu

