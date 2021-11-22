Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 22

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira traded at 11.17 against the dollar early on Monday morning, after closing at 11.2995 on Friday, when it touched a record weakest level of 11.32.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 0.45% to 1,737.33 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks made a soft start to the week on Monday while oil and the euro were under pressure, as the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and talk about hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve put investors on guard. read more

CABINET MEETING

President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers and make a statement afterwards.

CYBER SECURITY SUMMIT

Vice President Fuat Oktay will speak at the opening ceremony of the national cyber security summit (0700 GMT).

ENERGY MINISTER

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez will attend the Turkey Energy Summit in Antalya (0630 GMT).

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE DATA (TRCONC=ECI)

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release consumer confidence data for November (0700 GMT).

FOREIGN ARRIVALS DATA (TRTARR=ECI)

The Tourism Ministry will release foreign arrivals data for October (0800 GMT).

DEBT STOCK DATA (TRDEBT=ECI)

The Treasury will release central government debt stock data for October (1430 GMT).

SISECAM (SISE.IS)

Glassmaker Sisecam said on Saturday it would buy 60% of Ciner Group's soda business operations in the United States for a total of $450 million dollars, including all costs. read more

CHP MEETING

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu will chair a meeting of the main opposition party's central executive committee (0900 GMT).

COVID-19

Turkey logged 21,177 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 195 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Compiled by Daren Butler

