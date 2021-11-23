Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 23

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira , was quoted at 11.4011-11.4111 against the dollar at 0430 GMT, after closing at 11.4000 on Monday, when it touched a record weakest level of 11.4930 in late trade.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 1.04% to 1,755.48 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking a retreat on Wall Street after President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lead the central bank for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon. read more

ERDOGAN VOWS LOW RATES

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after a cabinet meeting that tight interest-rate policy will not lower inflation and he vowed to succeed in his "economic war of independence", sending the beleaguered lira currency to new all-time lows versus the dollar.

ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

Erdogan will make a speech at a meeting of his ruling AK Party's provincial leaders (0900 GMT). He will also attend a dinner with teachers from across Turkey to mark teachers' day (1630 GMT).

TREASURY AUCTIONS

The Treasury will tap a two-year fixed coupon bond maturing on Sept. 20, 2023 and a seven-year floating rate note maturing on Sept. 13, 2028.

OPPOSITION PARTIES

The main opposition CHP (1030 GMT), the pro-Kurdish HDP (0945 GMT) and the nationalist MHP (0745 GMT) will hold their parliamentary group meetings.

INTERPOL GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu will attend the opening ceremony of the Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul (0700 GMT).

U.S., TURKEY DEAL ON DIGITAL SERVICES TAX

The United States and Turkey have agreed to terms for withdrawal of Turkey's digital services tax that largely targeted highly profitable U.S. technology giants and will transition to a new global taxation agreement in 2023, the Treasury said on Monday. read more

COVID-19

Turkey logged 24,856 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 193 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Compiled by Daren Butler

