Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 25

ISTANBUL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira , was quoted at 11.85 against the dollar at 0407 GMT, after closing at 12.0820 on Wednesday, after it touched a series of record lows this week.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 1.55% to 1,812.30 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares wobbled lower on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. dollar which continued to march higher as investors bet on interest rates rising more quickly in the United States than in other major economies such as Japan and the euro zone. read more

TURKISH LIRA

Turkey's lira continued its recovery on Thursday after a historic slide to record lows this week triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of interest rate cuts. read more

BANKERS MEETING

Turkey's central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, banking watchdog BDDK and banking association board will meet to discuss recent developments in the economy following historic slide in lira.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates signed accords for billions of dollars of investments on Wednesday, including in technology and energy, after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. read more

The two countries have battled for regional influence and backed opposing sides in conflicts, but Ankara has sought to reduce tensions with the UAE and its Arab allies in recent months.

CENBANK MINUTES

Turkey's central bank will release minutes of its rate setting meeting last week when it cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points.

The central bank will also release weekly data including foreign currency holdings of locals and its reserves.

HEALTH MINISTRY

The parliament's planning and budget comission will discuss the health ministry's budget for next year.

COVID-19

Turkey logged 27,592 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 175 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun

