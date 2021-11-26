Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 26

ANKARA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira , stood at 12.1580 versus the U.S. dollar at 0435 GMT, weakening from a close of 12.07 on Thursday, after it touched a series of record lows this week.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 0.38% to 1,819.23 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks suffered their sharpest drop in two months on Friday after the detection of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying toward the safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar. read more

ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will participate in a ceremony for the delivery of houses to victims of earthquake in the western province of Izmir (1130 GMT). He will later attend an opening ceremony for a stadium and 96 other facilities (1300 GMT).

LIRA

Turkey's central bank governor said he discussed recent interest rate cuts with bankers at a meeting on Thursday after a slide in the lira to record lows, and he also said that the banking sector was able to overcome market volatility. read more

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that inflation will follow a volatile course in the short term and it will consider completing the use of the limited room for the policy rate in its December meeting.

INTERPOL

Global police agency Interpol elected Emirati Inspector General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi as its president on Thursday, despite accusations from rights groups that he failed to act on allegations of torture of detainees in the United Arab Emirates. read more

'VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN' PROTESTS

Riot police fired pepper gas to disperse demonstrators who gathered in Istanbul on Thursday to protest violence against women, some chanting "government resign", nearly five months after Turkey withdrew from a treaty on the issue. read more

CENTRAL BANK

The Central Bank will release its financial stability report (0730 GMT).

BUDGET TALKS

The parliament's planning and budget commission will discuss the presidency's budget for next year, as well as other details of the proposed budget.

COVID-19

Turkey's domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, has applied for emergency authorisation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding he hoped the shot would be available for use by year-end. read more

Turkey logged 24,467 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 222 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Compiled by Tuvan Gumrukcu

