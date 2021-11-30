Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 30

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira , was quoted at 12.7524-12.7588 against the dollar at 0425 GMT, after closing at 12.8 on Monday. It touched a record low of 13.45 last week.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 1.82% to 1,808.79 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets were trading in positive territory on Tuesday as investors became cautiously optimistic the new Omicron variant might not cause a widespread global economic disruption to worsen the coronavirus pandemic. read more

GDP DATA (TRGDPQ=ECI)

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release data for third quarter gross domestic product (0700 GMT). The economy is expected to have expanded 7.5% in the third quarter and is seen growing 9.5% in 2021, a Reuters poll. read more

AK PARTY MEETING

President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of his ruling AK Party's central executive committee (1100 GMT).

PARLIAMENTARY GROUP MEETINGS

The main opposition CHP (1030 GMT) and the nationalist MHP (0745 GMT) will hold their parliamentary group meetings.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will take part in the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Latvia.

COVID-19

Turkey logged 24,317 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 189 deaths from the virus in the same period.

Compiled by Daren Butler

