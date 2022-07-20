Turkish consumer confidence rebounds in July from record low

ISTANBUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose by 7.4% to 68.0 points in July, official data showed on Wednesday, after hitting a record low of 63.4 points in June as surging inflation and a beleaguered lira weighed further on sentiment.

The biggest improvement was seen in the general economic situation over the coming 12 months, with that confidence index rising 15% from a month earlier, the data showed.

A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

Confidence had plunged in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a rebound that began fizzling in October of last year.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

