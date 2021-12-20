Turkish stocks open down after sharp Friday selloff

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's main bluechip stock index opened trading down 3.7% on Monday after a sharp Friday selloff halted a three-week ride to record highs.

Borsa Istanbul said it imposed an uptick rule on short sales of BIST 50 stocks for one day in an attempt to slow selling.

Turkish stocks had jumped in recent weeks as country's currency recorded an historic plunge, with investors attempting to protect savings by seizing on equities that had grown cheaper.

After hitting its record high of 2,406.87 points on Friday, stocks fell off a cliff in a selloff that triggered circuit breakers that temporarily halted trading on the main BIST 100 index, which closed down 8.52%.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

