UAE bourses closed higher after resuming trading following Eid holidays

A trader looks on near electronic boards showing stock market data at Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

July 12 (Reuters) - Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed higher on Tuesday, as they reopened after Eid holidays, with Abu Dhabi index snapping losses in straight seven sessions.

Dubai's benchmark index (.DFMGI) rose 0.6%, buoyed by a 1.5% jump in sharia lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) and a 1.2% gain in Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) closed 0.1% higher, supported by a 0.8% increase in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) and 1.1% rise in investment firm Multiply Group (MULTIPLY.AD).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Amongh other stocks, Aldar Properties jumped 1.8% after the company announced sale of three apartment buildings at Grove District for 600 million dirhams ($163.36 million).

The Abu Dhabi stock market reversed course after two weeks of decreases, thanks to the holidays that acted as a circuit breaker. The market could follow Dubai, making gains this week, despite the downside risks, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA BDSwiss.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.