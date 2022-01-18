UAE bourses open in red after Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

FILE PHOTO:A trader looks at the screens at Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares in the United Arab Emirates opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session after a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the UAE in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub. read more

The UAE, a member of the coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing Shabwa and Marib regions.

The Abu Dhabi index (.FTFADGI) eased 0.1%, while Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) opened 0.4% lower.

Budget airliner Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) dropped more than 2%.

Riyadh and Abu Dhabi had moved to engage directly with Iran in recent months to avoid any wider conflict that could hurt regional economic ambitions. The Yemen war is widely seen as a proxy war between Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran. read more

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

