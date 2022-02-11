UAE stock markets gain after IEA says oil markets were tight

Investors walk under a stock index board at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rebounded from early losses to close higher on Friday as oil prices gain after International Energy Agency (IEA) hints of tight oil markets.

The IAE said on Friday, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could help to calm volatile oil markets if they pumped more crude. read more

Oil Prices are on track for their first weekly decline after seven consecutive weekly gains, however.

Abu Dhabi's index (.FTFADGI) rose 0.8%, extending gains for a sixth session in a row and on track for its weekly gain.

The country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) jumped 2.2%, after state holding company ADQ said on Friday it has received the UAE central bank's in-principle approval for a new digital banking platform, to launch operations. read more

FAB will own a 10% stake in new digital banking platform alongside ADQ and Alpha Dhabi (ALPHADHABI.AD), which will have a combined 65% stake, while telecoms operator Etilasat (ETISALAT.AD) will own 25%.

In Dubai, the main share index (.DFMGI) was up 0.2%, posting its biggest weekly since Dec 17, 2021, led by a 1.2% rise in blue-cap developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and a 0.4% gain Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU).

Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

