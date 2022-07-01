UAE stocks extend losses on economic slowdown concerns

An investor walks through the Dubai Financial Market after Joe Biden won the U.S. presidency, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

July 1 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates ended lower on Friday, tracking Asian equities as concerns over a global economic slowdown weighed on investor sentiment.

On Wednesday, central bank chiefs from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England met in Portugal and voiced their renewed commitment to control inflation no matter what pain it caused. read more

Dubai's main stock index (.DFMGI) fell 0.7%, pressured by the decline in financial sector stocks, as top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) dropped 3% and Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) fell 2.1%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Dubai stock market saw a volatile trading session as investors reacted to the increasing talk of a recession, in particular in the United States, and the market could extend its losses, said Fadi Reyad, Market Analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

In Abu Dhabi, equities (.FTFADGI) slipped 0.3%, extending losses to a third straight session, weighed down by a 3.2% decline in conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding (ALPHADHABI.AD), while Ghitha Holding (GHITHA.AD) dipped 4.3%.

The Abu Dhabi Index posted a weekly gain of 1.2%.

Separately, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday signed a free trade agreement, strengthening economic ties between Southeast Asia's largest economy and the major Gulf oil producer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.