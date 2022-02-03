UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower with futures down 0.07% on Thursday.

* PLAYTECH: Aristocrat Leisure's (ALL.AX) bid for gambling software company Playtech (PTEC.L) fell through on Wednesday after the British firm's shareholders rejected the 2.1 billion pound offer. read more

* M&C SAATCHI: A deadline Thursday for the biggest shareholder in M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) to clarify its intentions in making a bid for the advertising group is likely to be extended to allow the two sides to keep talking.

* GLENCORE: Mining giant Glencore (GLEN.L) and electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt will jointly develop a new UK battery recycling plant that will help reuse expensive key raw materials like cobalt and lithium, the two companies said on Thursday. read more

* ENERGY BILLS: Britons will learn the scale of the financial pain they face on Thursday when the energy regulator Ofgem announces an increase to its price cap, with under-pressure households expected to see bills soaring by about 50%. read more

* ECONOMY: British employers are offering higher pay deals in the face of staff shortages and rising inflation, according to a survey published on Thursday when the Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates for the second time in two months. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices hovered below a one-week high scaled in the previous session, with the U.S. dollar regaining ground ahead of major central bank meetings as economies around the world face pressure to tackle broadening inflationary risks. read more

* London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, led by miners and consumer staple stocks, while the banking sub-index rose in anticipation of a second consecutive rate hike from the Bank of England meeting on Thursday. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru

