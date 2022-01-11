UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher, with futures up 0.3% on Tuesday.

* ECONOMY: British consumers shunned restaurants and hotels last month as the Omicron coronavirus variant spread and they spent heavily on eating at home ahead of the Christmas holidays instead, surveys showed on Tuesday. read more

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) will buy four battery electric trains to transport iron ore from its mines to ports in the Pilbara region of Western Australia as part of its decarbonisation strategy, the global miner said on Tuesday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* OIL: Oil prices rose after two days of losses, with some risk appetite returning as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on potential rate rises and as some oil producers continued to struggle to beef up output. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices rose, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, as traders awaited December inflation data and weighed bets for quicker interest rate hikes. read more

* UK's blue-chip index ended lower on Monday as housebuilders were hit by $5.4 billion in costs to remove cladding from buildings, while a weaker pound lifted consumer staples. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.