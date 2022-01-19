UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19

Jan 19 - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower with futures down 0.61% on Wednesday.

* BHP GROUP: BHP Group (BHPB.L), (BHP.AX) reported a 5% rise in iron ore production for the second quarter, driven by strong performance at its Jimblebar mine and ramped up production at South Flank in Western Australia read more

* HSBC: British lender HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Tuesday it had appointed Natalie Blyth as Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability, as part of the company's efforts to help corporate clients transition to a low-carbon economy. read more

* TOGETHER ENERGY RETAIL: British energy market regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday that Together Energy Retail has ceased to trade, the latest power supplier to be driven into financial difficulty by a surge in wholesale gas and electricity prices. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose for a fourth day to a seven-year high as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. read more

* METALS: Copper prices in London inched higher, supported by expectations of further policy easing in top metals consumer China, although gains were capped by a firmer U.S. dollar. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices fell towards previous session's one-week low as the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve sent benchmark Treasury yields to two-year highs, reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion. read more

* London's FTSE 100 ended lower on Tuesday weighed down by shares of consumer companies and industrial stocks, while improving employment conditions in the UK and rising U.S. Treasury yields signalled growing bets of tighter monetary policies. read more

