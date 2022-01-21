UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen to open 103 points lower at 7,482 on Friday.

* RIO TINTO: Shares in Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) tumbled on Friday after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licences over environmental concerns, hurting the Anglo-Australian miner's ambition to become Europe's largest supplier of the metal used in electric vehicles. read more

* SHELL: Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL] on Thursday signed a long-term crude supply contract with Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) as part of its acquisition of the Deer Park refinery in Texas. read more

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and British regulators have revived talks on developing the Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea as the government struggles with soaring gas and power prices, company and industry sources said.

* BHP: BHP Group (BHPB.L) investors in London and Sydney have approved plans to scrap the mining company's dual listing in favour of a main listing in Sydney. read more

* UNILEVER: Unilever (ULVR.L) strategy was under the investor microscope on Thursday after the consumer goods group effectively abandoned its 50 billion pound ($68 billion) pursuit of GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business. read more

* OIL: Oil prices plunged after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher and were set for a second weekly gain, as safe-haven demand and lower U.S. bond yields lifted the metal's appeal, while investors look forward to a Federal Reserve meeting for clues to its tightening timeline. read more

* London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday on weakness in oil stocks and GlaxoSmithKline while food delivery platform Deliveroo jumped on order growth hitting the top of its outlook range.

