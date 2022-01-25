UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Tuesday with futures up 0.40%.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) chief executive said he was concerned about the Serbian prime minister's comments against the company's lithium project, in his first remarks after Belgrade revoked the global mining company's exploration licences. read more

* RIO TINTO-MONGOLIA: Rio Tinto and the Mongolian government said they have reached an agreement to end a long-running dispute over the $6.93 billion expansion project for the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project. read more

* UNILEVER: Unilever (ULVR.L) plans to slash thousands of management positions across its operations, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. read more

* AMIGO HOLDINGS: British subprime lender Amigo Holdings (AMGO.L) said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mike Corcoran will step down immediately, on a day where its shares fell as much as 62% after the firm flagged potential insolvency. read more

* OIL: Oil prices climbed, regaining some of the ground lost in the previous day's sharp losses, on concerns over possible supply disruptions amid rising geopolitical tensions in both Eastern Europe and the Middle East. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices were steady, as concerns about a faster pace of U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening countered safe-haven demand fuelled by escalating Ukraine tensions. read more

* METALS: Nickel prices tumbled on profit-taking, with the Chinese futures market hitting the session's 8% lower limit after a blistering rally to record highs, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting.

* London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday with industrial miners leading declines tracking Asian equities lower on caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week, while gains in Vodafone and Unilever helped limit losses.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru

