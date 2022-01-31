UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

Jan 31 - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Monday with futures up 0.49%.

* CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS: British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said on Friday that Steve Koltes, co-founder and co-chairman, will step down from the role before Oct. 1. read more

* OCTOPUS ENERGY: Octopus Energy Ltd is now the fifth biggest power supplier in the UK after taking on new customers which increased its revenues last year following the collapse of smaller suppliers. read more

* ASTRAZENECA: Chinese authorities summoned officials of AstraZeneca China regarding an investigation of suspected medical insurance fraud by the company's employees, the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) said on Saturday. read more

* PEARSON: Education group Pearson has agreed to buy the certification company Credly to expand its offering to businesses looking to train and retain workers at a time of tight labour markets and rapid technological innovation. read more

* COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: Britain will this week begin offering vaccinations to children aged between five and 11 who are most at risk from coronavirus, the state-run National Health Service said on Sunday. read more

* OIL: Oil rose 1%, hovering near 7-year highs hit in the previous session, amid concerns over tight supply as well as geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices fell for a fourth consecutive session and were set for their biggest monthly drop since last September, as the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of key central bank meetings, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. read more

* British stocks weakened on Friday as investors locked in gains in bank shares, while the prospect of more policy tightening saw the domestically-exposed midcap index mark its weakest month in nearly two years. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

