UK Stocks Factors to watch on Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher with futures up 0.39% on Friday.

* UNILEVER: Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) has agreed to sell its global tea business to CVC Capital Partners for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion), concluding a process of reviewing and spinning off the division that took more than two years. read more

* GB GROUP: Data intelligence specialist GB Group (GBGP.L) said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based peer Acuant Intermediate for an enterprise value of $736 million, expanding its identity verification and identity fraud prevention business.

* INFLATION: People in Britain turned more confident this month despite worries about inflation and they were more willing to purchase expensive items, according to a survey that will be welcome news to retailers preparing for the Christmas season. read more

* POUND: The pound slid against the euro and edged down slightly against the dollar on Thursday as traders assessed whether recent gains linked to expectations of a central bank rate hike have gone too far. read more

* OIL: Oil prices steadied as investors paused for breath following a day of wild swings prompted by the prospect of coordinated action by the world's major economies to release official crude reserves from stocks. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices inched higher but were set for their first weekly decline in three as rising inflation fuelled bets of quicker interest rate hikes and dented bullion's appeal. read more

* METALS: Aluminium prices jumped on supply disruption worry after a smelter in China reportedly stopped production after an explosion. read more

* MARKET REPORT: Britain's FTSE 100 ended lower on Thursday as heavyweight mining and energy stocks tracked weak commodity prices, while online gambling software developer Playtech jumped after receiving a third takeover bid in the past two months. read more

