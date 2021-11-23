UK Stocks Factors to watch on Nov. 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 4 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* GSK: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR.O) entered a drug development deal with GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) on Monday under which the British drugmaker will develop and market Arrowhead's potential treatment for patients with fatty liver disease NASH. read more

* ASTRAZENECA: Britain's Prince Charles will formally open a new 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) AstraZeneca (AZN.L) research and development (R&D) facility on Tuesday, as the company aims to fuel the growth of its drug pipeline.

* DMGT: Paul Dacre, the veteran former editor of the Daily Mail, has been appointed editor-in-chief of the group's DMG Media business, extending his long association with the British newspaper publisher. read more

* METALS: Shanghai zinc prices jumped 4.6% to their highest in nearly three weeks amid global supply concerns after miner and commodity trader Glencore (GLEN.L) floated plans to put its zinc sulphide operations in Italy on hold for maintenance. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices inched higher, but held close to a more than two-week low, as the dollar jumped on bets for quicker interest rate increases after U.S. President Joe Biden backed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term. read more

* OIL: Oil prices dropped, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe. read more

* Britain's FTSE 100 snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday driven by gains in heavyweight mining and financial stocks, while deal-making activity in the European telecoms sector boosted shares in Vodafone and BT Group. read more

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra

