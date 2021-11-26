UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 26

Nov 26 - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower on Friday with futures down 1.9%

* SSP GROUP: SSP Group (SSPG.L), owner of the Upper Crust chain of sandwich shops, has appointed industry veteran Patrick Coveney as CEO at a time when its outlets at train stations and airports are lagging a broader food industry recovery from COVID-19. read more

* BP: BP (BP.L) said it had started production at the Platina oilfield offshore Angola, helping Africa's second biggest oil exporter slow a decline in output.

* BLUE PRISM: British robotics software company Blue Prism (PRSMB.L) has agreed to a 1.22 billion pound ($1.63 billion) final takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity, the parties said, topping a proposal from SS&C Technologies (SSNC.O). read more

* CAR OUTPUT: British car output fell by an annual 41.4% last month to its lowest October level since 1956, according to a trade industry body. read more

* ENERGY CRISIS: Small British energy suppliers Entice Energy and Orbit Energy are ceasing to trade, the regulator Ofgem said in a statement, becoming the latest casualties of soaring wholesale energy costs. read more

* OIL: Oil prices slid more than 2% on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a U.S.-led coordinated release of crude reserves among major consumers and as a new COVID-19 variant spooked investors. read more

* METALS: London copper prices fell as a newly identified COVID-19 variant in South Africa and expectations of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes fuelled concerns of an economic slowdown. read more

*GOLD: Gold was set for its worst week in five months, as bullion prices were hammered by increasing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would accelerate the pace of stimulus tapering and raise interest rates sooner to curb rising inflation. read more

* The UK's blue-chip index crept higher for a fourth session on Thursday as gains in consumer stocks offset losses stemming from ex-dividend trading, while pub group Mitchells rose after its sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels. read more

