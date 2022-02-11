U.S. dollar net long bets skid to lowest since mid-August 2021 -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long positioning in the U.S. dollar dropped in the latest week to its lowest since mid-August 2021, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position fell to $7.81 billion for the week ended Feb. 8 from $9.78 billion the previous week. U.S. dollar net long positioning fell for a fourth consecutive week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, as well as Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning , which includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the greenback posted a net long position of $7.565 billion this week, from $10.335 billion in the prior week.

The U.S. dollar last week was down nearly 2%, the largest weekly percentage decline since November 2020, despite data showing that the world's largest economy created far more jobs than expected. The jobs data raised the chances of a larger Federal Reserve interest rate increase at the March policy meeting.

The week also saw major policy decisions from the Bank of England and European Central Bank, helping both sterling and the euro.

The decline in the U.S. dollar's net long benefited the euro, whose bullish bets rose to 38,842 contracts, which Scotiabank said was the largest since August last year.

At last week's press briefing, ECB President Christine Lagarde finally acknowledged mounting inflation risks and even opened the door a crack to an interest rate increase this year, marking a remarkable policy turnaround for one of the world's most dovish central banks. read more

Sterling, on the other hand, gained last week after the Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures, as the central bank warned inflation will soon top 7%. read more

Net shorts on the pound fell to 8,545 contracts this week, down 76% from the previous week.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin futures' positioning turned net short once again to 319 contracts in the latest week, after briefly being net long at 141 contracts the previous week.

The last two weeks saw bitcoin post gains of about 17%, driven in part by the liquidation of short positions that have accumulated in its recent three-month downtrend.

The world's largest cryptocurrency hit a five-week high of $45,850 on Thursday. It was last down 2.1% at $42,600. Since hitting a roughly six-month low on Jan. 24, bitcoin has rallied about 30%.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$6.399 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-5.542 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$0.723 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$1.271 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$-1.171 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$6.126 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$-0.03 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.689 billion

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio

