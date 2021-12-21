Valneva: Chikungunya vaccine trial met primary endpoint after positive phase 3 results

The logo of French-Austrian biotech firm Valneva is seen outside their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Dec 21 (Reuters) - French-Austrian biotech firm Valneva (VLS.PA) on Tuesday announced positive topline results from the lot-to-lot Phase 3 trial of its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, saying that the trial met its primary endpoint.

"Three consecutively manufactured vaccine lots elicited equivalent immune responses", the company said.

Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes and there is currently no vaccine or specific drug against the virus.

The lot-to-lot trial will continue towards a final six-month analysis with final trial results expected in the second quarter of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz, editing by Tassilo Hummel

