VIEW Bank of England ups rates as inflation worry trumps COVID

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday as inflation pressures mounted in Britain, surprising some market players who had expected another on-hold decision amid rising COVID infections read more .

Rates rose to 0.25%, pushing sterling 0.8% higher , sending 10-year bond yields to the highest since December 3 and lifting UK bank shares almost 4% (.FTNMX301010)

Below is the reaction from analysts to the latest move:

CHRIS SCICLUNA, HEAD OF ECONOMIC RESEARCH, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS

"My initial thoughts are one of surprise given that they failed to raise rates in November and they clearly appear to have regretted that decision given that inflation has surprised to the upside and jobs numbers were good.

"Still, the wage numbers suggest fears of second round effects form inflation are a bit overdone.

"It's especially surprising given the new wave of the pandemic. Clearly their communication is a bit to be desired and there are significant downside risks to activity from the latest wave of the pandemic."

NEIL JONES, HEAD OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SALES, MIZUHO

"The market had largely priced out a hike. This a surprise given the recent Omicron onslaught. Investors in large part had come around to the idea the bank would delay hikes into 2022. The pound should remain firm on this move."

MATTEO COMINETTA, ECONOMIST, BARINGS INVESTMENT INSTITUTE

"Caught in a perfect catch-22 situation, where it will be criticised for hurting an uncertain recovery if it hikes rates and for letting inflation run loose if it does not hike, the Bank of England chose the hardest path.

"This was not what markets expected, making it the second time in two months that the BoE blindsides investors, with consequent volatility in bond and FX markets. The pound gained markedly after the decision.

"It is certainly a sign of decisiveness that the MPC preferred to act now instead of playing it safe."

STUART COLE, HEAD MACRO ECONOMIST AT EQUITI CAPITAL

"The hike in rates by the BoE was largely unexpected. However, the 8-1 vote suggests that the Committee is more worried about inflationary pressures than possibly the market has been anticipating, particularly given that the growth forecast for Q4 has been revised downwards.

"Although the BoE is saying the decision was finely balanced given Omicron, the 8-1 vote suggests otherwise.

"Given that the market was largely expecting a no-change decision, questions may again be raised about the effectiveness of the BoE's communications policy."

ALASTAIR DOUGLAS, CEO, TOTALLYMONEY

"Today's decision from the Bank of England, while small in isolation, will make pockets shallow and purses tight when combined with other financial challenges. It doesn’t put people on the best footing as they head into 2022."

LAURA O'SULLIVAN, BANKING CONSULTANT AT ACCENTURE

"After a long stretch of unmoving interest rates, banks will waste little time in implementing their own rate increases, removing many of the cheapest mortgage deals from the market."

Reporting by London finance and markets team; Compiled by Sujata Rao

