Exclusive: Suriname, bondholders reach debt restructuring deal















NEW YORK/LONDON, May 3(Reuters) - Suriname's government and international bondholders reached a deal to restructure nearly $600 million in debt, three sources with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

An official announcement could come as early as Wednesday, two of the sources said.

Suriname has two marketable bonds outstanding totaling just under $600 million . Those will be rolled into a new, amortizing 10-year bond, two sources said.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Jorgelina do Rosario;











