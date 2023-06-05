TSX eyes tepid open on mixed commodity prices, BoC rate decision















June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index is set for a muted open on Monday, as higher oil outweighed weaker gold prices, while investors await the Bank of Canada's (BoC) rate-setting decision this week.

BoC is expected to keep its key interest rate on hold at 4.50% for the rest of this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said the risk of one more rate hike was high. The decision is expected on Wednesday.

Bets among market participants for a 25-basis-point hike have gained over the past weeks after data showed a rebound in domestic inflation amid economic resilience.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices gained after top producer Saudi Arabia said it would cut output by a further 1 million barrels a day, starting July.

Gold prices fell as a stronger U.S. dollar made the safe-haven asset more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Among company news, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO.TO) said Anthea Bath would take over as the miner's CEO from July 1.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 1.8% higher on Friday, helped by financials and energy stocks.

Dow e-minis were up 36 points, or 0.11%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 23.5 points, or 0.16%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,950.6; -0.5%

US crude : $73.06; +1.8%

Brent crude : $77.41; +1.7%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

May S&P Global Composite PMI due at 9:45 a.m. ET

May ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI due at 10:00 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3440 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











