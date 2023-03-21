TXS climbs to one-week high as energy, financials rally
- Summary
- Companies
- TSX ends up 0.7%, at 19,654.92
- Canada's annual inflation rate slows to 5.2%
- Energy rises 3.2%
- Financials gain 1.2%
March 21(Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in one week, helped by gains in energy and financial shares after domestic data showed consumer prices easing more than expected in February.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 135.49 points, or 0.7%, at 19,654.92, its highest closing level since March 14, preliminary data showed.
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed more than expected in February to 5.2%, its lowest level in 13 months, backing up the Bank of Canada's plans to hold off on further interest rates hikes.
If inflation is falling in Canada, "it's only a matter of time for it to continue to fall in the U.S.," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.
Wall Street also advanced as widespread fears over liquidity in the banking sector subsided and investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve, which has convened for its much-anticipated two-day policy meeting.
"We went into the weekend concerned about our banking system," Schwartz said. "You can tell from the action of some of the bank stocks at least that confidence is slowly coming back."
Heavily-weighted financials rose 1.2%, while energy added 3.2% as the price of oil settled 2.5% higher at $69.33 a barrel.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessReuters apologises over May 2022 Citi 'flash crash' article
Reuters said on Wednesday it accepted that an article it published on May 10 2022 could have been understood to mean that Ali Omari, then head of a trading unit at Citigroup in London, was personally involved in causing a "flash crash" which led to declines in European stock markets.
- BusinessReuters statement regarding May 10, 2022 ‘flash crash’ article
March 22 (Reuters) - On 10 May 2022, Reuters published an article entitled 'EXCLUSIVE – Citi to overhaul London trading team linked to "flash crash" - sources.' The article referred to Ali Omari, who was at that time the EMEA Head of Delta One Forwards and Sectors at Citi. Reuters accepts that the article could have been understood by readers to mean that Mr Omari was personally involved in causing the "flash crash". This was incorrect.