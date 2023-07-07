TSX futures fall ahead of crucial US jobs data

July 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as investors looked forward to a key U.S. jobs report to assess the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, while keeping tabs on domestic economic data as well.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.2% at 7:07 a.m. ET (1107 GMT), mirroring declines in their U.S. counterparts.

All eyes were on the June U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, due 8:30 a.m. ET, which would be crucial in assessing the Fed's rate hike trajectory after the central bank held rates steady in its previous meeting.

U.S. private payrolls data on Thursday made it more likely that the Fed would resume raising interest rates this month.

Investors would also monitor Canadian unemployment data due before markets open, and a reading of June Ivey Purchasing Managers Index to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Heading into the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates next week, the domestic data would be pivotal to determine the state of the economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) posted its biggest single-day decline in nearly four months on Thursday.

The benchmark index is on track to post a weekly decline, after gaining close to 4% last week, as volatile commodity prices and prospects of more monetary policy pain pressured equities.

Prices of crude , were up close to 0.5% on Friday. Gold edged higher as well.

Most base metals, however, traded in a thin range.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) Chief Executive Peter Kukielski told Reuters in an interview in Toronto that the mining firm would entertain acquisition offers, provided price is right.

