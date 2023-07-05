TSX futures fall on lower oil, metals prices, Fed minutes due

July 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index fell on Wednesday as prices of oil and metals slipped, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting due later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.5% at 7:17 a.m. ET (1117 GMT), mirroring declines in their U.S. counterparts.

Oil prices edged lower on concerns over a global economic slowdown.

Copper prices eased as data showed manufacturing activity slowed across major global economic heavyweights.

Gold was rangebound on cautious trading.

Separately, a survey showed that China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, as weakening demand weighed on post-pandemic recovery momentum.

Investor focus would be on Fed minutes, due at 2:00 p.m. ET, as they look for indications on the central bank's monetary policy approach to battle inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) logged its highest closing level in one and a half months in the previous session, helped by resources.

Brookfield's (BN.TO) reinsurance arm will buy American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL.N) in a deal worth about $4.3 billion as the Canadian investment firm ramps up its insurance business, the companies said on Wednesday.

U.S.-listed shares of Canadian miner Teck Resources (TECKb.TO), were gaining in premarket trading after China said on Monday it would impose export restrictions on some gallium and germanium products, rare earth metals used in computer chips and other products.

COMMODITIES AT 7:17 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1935.2; 0.3%

US crude : $71.28; +2.18%

Brent crude : $76.14; -0.14%

($1= 1.33 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Siddarth S and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar















