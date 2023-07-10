TSX futures fall as weak China data drive commodity prices lower

July 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as oil and copper prices declined after disappointing China economic data, while investors looked forward to key U.S. inflation reading and the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates later this week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.1% at 7:08 a.m. ET (1108 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts were mixed.

China's producer prices fell at their fastest pace in over seven years in June, while consumer prices teetered on the edge of deflation, weighing on oil and copper prices.

Market participants will gauge the rate hike trajectory of the Federal Reserve on the back of U.S. inflation numbers coming on Wednesday as corporate America's quarterly earnings season kicks off later this week.

Also, the Bank of Canada is heading toward a second consecutive quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, analysts said, after a month of economic data showed resilient growth and sticky underlying inflation.

Twenty of 24 economists surveyed by Reuters also expect a 25-basis-point rate hike and anticipate the central bank to hold well into 2024.

The policy meeting comes at a crucial juncture where talks between striking Canadian dock workers and their employers have resumed after four days away from the negotiation table. Economists had said the longevity of the strike could weigh on inflation.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended higher on Friday.

Gold was flat on cautious trading on Monday.

National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on metals distribution firm Russel Metals (RUS.TO) with a "sector perform" rating.

COMMODITIES AT 7:07 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,929.5; -0.16%

US crude : $73.3; -0.76%

Brent crude : $77.95; -0.65%

($1 = 1.33 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

