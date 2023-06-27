TSX futures flat ahead of domestic inflation data

The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto
The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

June 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index were subdued on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key domestic inflation reading, while lower oil prices also dented sentiment.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 6:57 ET (1057 GMT), while U.S. stock index futures edged higher following a recent bout of losses on Wall Street.

The focus is now on domestic consumer price inflation data for May, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, as investors attempt to gauge the state of the economy and if more interest rate hikes are on the cards.

Canadian inflation is seen easing to 3.4% in May from 4.4% last month.

Oil prices slipped ahead of data shedding light on U.S. appetite for fuel during the summer driving season.

Gold prices edged higher on a softer dollar, while copper prices slipped.

The benchmark Toronto Stock Exchange (.GSPTSE) had snapped a six-day losing streak on Monday, helped by gains in energy stocks.

Among individual stocks, Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) said it had agreed to acquire Casetext, a legal startup with an artificial intelligence-powered assistant for law professionals, in a $650-million all-cash deal.

Canadian investment firm Brookfield's (BN.TO) insurance arm offered to buy American Equity Life Holding (AEL.N) in a deal valued at nearly $4.3 billion.

The TSX is on track to post a quarterly decline, following two straight quarters of gains, on concerns over a global economic slowdown and elevated interest rates.

COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1924.2; -0.05%

Brent crude : $73.32; -0.64%

US crude : $68.6; -1.1%

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

