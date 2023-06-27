TSX futures flat ahead of domestic inflation data

June 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index were subdued on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key domestic inflation reading, while lower oil prices also dented sentiment.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 6:57 ET (1057 GMT), while U.S. stock index futures edged higher following a recent bout of losses on Wall Street.

The focus is now on domestic consumer price inflation data for May, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, as investors attempt to gauge the state of the economy and if more interest rate hikes are on the cards.

Canadian inflation is seen easing to 3.4% in May from 4.4% last month.

Oil prices slipped ahead of data shedding light on U.S. appetite for fuel during the summer driving season.

Gold prices edged higher on a softer dollar, while copper prices slipped.

The benchmark Toronto Stock Exchange (.GSPTSE) had snapped a six-day losing streak on Monday, helped by gains in energy stocks.

Among individual stocks, Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) said it had agreed to acquire Casetext, a legal startup with an artificial intelligence-powered assistant for law professionals, in a $650-million all-cash deal.

Canadian investment firm Brookfield's (BN.TO) insurance arm offered to buy American Equity Life Holding (AEL.N) in a deal valued at nearly $4.3 billion.

The TSX is on track to post a quarterly decline, following two straight quarters of gains, on concerns over a global economic slowdown and elevated interest rates.

COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1924.2; -0.05%

Brent crude : $73.32; -0.64%

US crude : $68.6; -1.1%

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar















