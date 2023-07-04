TSX futures gain on higher oil, gold prices

July 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index rose on Tuesday as oil and gold prices advanced, with traders returning to thin trade in the absence of U.S. markets after a long weekend.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:17 a.m. ET (1117 GMT).

Trading is expected to be light as most of Wall Street was closed for an Independence Day holiday. Canadian markets were closed for the Canada Day holiday on Monday.

Oil prices ticked higher as markets weighed supply cuts for August by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia against a weak global economic outlook.

Gold prices also firmed as some traders bet that recent weak U.S. economic data may prompt the Federal Reserve to rethink its rate hike trajectory, while also positioning for further cues from the minutes of the central bank's last meeting.

Copper prices, on the other hand, fell on Tuesday hurt by a dismal demand outlook and weak economic data from top metals consumer China, and a stronger dollar.

Investors will keep a close eye on the domestic June factory activity data due at 9:30 a.m. ET for more cues on the health of the economy and the Bank of Canada's (BoC) stance on further monetary policy tightening.

The BoC's decision on policy tightening is due next week, where traders are split between another 25-basis point hike and the central bank keeping rates steady.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) closed at a six-week high on Friday, boosted by technology and materials stocks.

The TSX eked out a meager quarterly gain in the April-June period, pressured by volatile commodity prices on an uncertain outlook in top commodities consumer China.

COMMODITIES AT 7:17 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1937.1; +0.39%

US crude : $70.81; +1.46%

Brent crude : $75.71; +1.42%

