TSX futures gain as oil, copper prices rise

July 12 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resources-heavy main stock index rose on Wednesday as oil and copper prices gained, while investors awaited U.S inflation data and the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 7:22 a.m. ET (1122 GMT), mirroring gains in their U.S. counterparts.

U.S. consumer prices data, due 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show inflation eased to 3.1% on a yearly basis in June from 4% a month earlier.

Traders are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25-basis-point hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month.

Meanwhile, the BoC is expected to hike its key overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 22-year high of 5% in its July decision on interest rates at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices crept higher in a market caught between expectations of supply cuts and concerns of global economic weakness.

Copper prices were supported by stronger credit data from top consumer China and a weaker dollar , which sank to a two-month low on expectations of lower inflation readings.

China's new bank loans jumped more than expected in June from the previous month, helped by the central bank's efforts to support the economy as a post-pandemic recovery fades.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO), the country's ninth largest bank, said it was conducting a review of strategic options.

TD Securities downgraded apparel and accessories retailer Aritzia (ATZ.TO) to "hold" from "buy".

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,939.8; +0.1%

US crude : $74.93; +0.1%

Brent crude : $79.37; -0.04%

($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars)

